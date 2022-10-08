Jon Moxley Signs Five-Year Extension WIth AEW, Will Also Mentor & Coach Talent

Jon Moxley has re-upped with AEW for the long haul, signing a five-year extension that makes him exclusive and adds mentor and coaching duties to his slate. AEW announced on Friday that Moxley has signed a deal that keeps him with the company through 2027, noting that “moving forward, Moxley will work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

During his AEW tenure, Moxley has worked with a variety of other promotions including GCW, where he is the GCW World Champion. GCW is of course not an international partner of AEW, and it is not clear what this means for the promotion’s World Title yet.

The full announcement is below: