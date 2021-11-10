Jon Moxley Slams Kevin Dunn In Autobiography

Jon Moxley didn’t hold back on his opinions of Kevin Dunn in his new autobiography, slamming the longtime WWE executive in one passage. A photo of the passage in question was posted to the r/SquaredCircle subreddit last week in which Moxley calls Dunn a variety of profane names while talking about an incident that took place when Moxley had gotten in trouble after being heard swearing on live TV at Extreme Rules 2013.

The passage reads as follows:

“If I had gone in there and been an a**hole, why didn’t he just say, ‘F**k you, then, you’re being an a**hole.’ No, he let me go through the whole song and dance, while being completely phony, pretending to accept my apology, pretending it was all good and we were friends. Then five minutes later this little c**t rat goes right to the rest of the office and says I didn’t give a sufficient apology and whatever other bulls**t he probably said about me, behind my back, no less. This dickless mother**ker … and it was 48 hours later. Why didn’t you just call me on the phone right when it happened and say, ‘F**k you, we’re all mad at you, and if you do it again, you’re fired.’? That would have been easy to understand. Instead, I got summoned to the secret castle to meet the Magical King Wizard who lives in the truck and controls the universe to beg for forgiveness? What are all these stupid little games?

“The reality in a place like WWE is that one comment, one little seed planted by a guy in Kevin Dunn’s position can be extremely detrimental to someone’s future there. That’s a lot of power, and power breeds ego. Connecticut … old, rich boys’ club ego. I’ve heard all kinds of stories about that guy messing with people’s careers, but this isn’t that kind of book. Suffice to say that dude is a f**kbag. Maybe this is that kind of book. … No! No! … But for real, don’t EVEN get me started on … no … no this is not that kind of book. F**k Kevin Dunn.”