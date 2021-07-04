Jon Moxley Sports Shaved Head At Autograph Signing

Jon Moxley has a new look, which was spotted at an autograph signing over the weekend. As you can see in the Twitter-posted video below, Moxley was in Las Vegas for a signing and briefly revealed that he has shaved his head.

Moxley has been away from AEW TV since his AEW Double or Nothing at the end of May. His and Renee Paquette’s daughter Nora was born last month.