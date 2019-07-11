Jon Moxley Set for Interview With Jim Ross at Starrcast III

– Sports Illustrated reports that Jon Moxley is scheduled for a sit-down interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross at Starrcast III in Chicago, Illinois. The interview is scheduled for Friday, August 30 at the wrestling convention.

Jon Moxley stated on the news, “As a wrestling fan, I couldn’t imagine a cooler experience than Starrcast. And whether it’s in the ring, on the mic, or in-person, the Jon Moxley experience is an authentic one. I’m living it 24-7, so that’s what you’re always going to get.”

Moxley will take part in a meet-and-greet followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Ross. Ross added on the upcoming event, “It will be an adventure. Everything is on the table, there is nothing off-limits. Jon’s very astute on a variety of topics, and this should be a compelling piece of business.”

Starrcast creator and promoter Conrad Thompson chimed in on the event, “Jon Moxley is the hottest act in wrestling. He is a big defection from WWE to AEW, and he is a completely new creation of a former WWE world champion.” He continued, “This is a guy who wrestled Brock Lesnar at a WrestleMania, and he’s now headlining Starrcast. I’m excited for him to be there, and Mox and JR will sit down to discuss the way things were and the way things are.”

The following day, Moxley will face Kenny Omega at AEW All Out. All Out is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.