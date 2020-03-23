wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Superkicks Renee Young In New Viral Video
March 23, 2020
Renee Young posted a new video online of her taking the ‘toilet paper challenge’, which features the person trying to juggle a roll of toilet paper with an object or body part. She was challenged by Shawn Spears. She’s only able to bounce it one time before dropping it, but it doesn’t end there. The video ends with her husband, Jon Moxley, superkicking her and stealing the toilet paper.
