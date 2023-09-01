wrestling

Jon Moxley Made a Surprise AAW Appearance to Attack Mance Warner

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at AAW Art of War last night, where he attacked Mance Warner during his match. Warner was having a barbed wire deathmatch with Moxley’s friend Robert Anthony. Suddenly the lights went out and when they came back on, Mox appeared. He gave Warner the Paradigm Shift, leading to Anthony winning.

