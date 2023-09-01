wrestling
Jon Moxley Made a Surprise AAW Appearance to Attack Mance Warner
Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at AAW Art of War last night, where he attacked Mance Warner during his match. Warner was having a barbed wire deathmatch with Moxley’s friend Robert Anthony. Suddenly the lights went out and when they came back on, Mox appeared. He gave Warner the Paradigm Shift, leading to Anthony winning.
JON MOXLEY JUST SHOWED UP IN AAW!#AAWISWAR pic.twitter.com/qBEQEZX2Wj
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) September 1, 2023
@JonMoxley shocked the crowd tonight appearing inside of an @AAWPro ring to help his long time friend @Egos1313 defeat @ManceWarner #AAW #AAWPro #AAWIsWar #AEW #RobertAnthonyEgo #ManceWarner #JonMoxley #Moxley #BerwynEagle #ProWrestling #IndependentWrestling #ChicagoWrestling pic.twitter.com/nu6fcvKbX3
— Antonio Ace Rivera (@acefromchicago) September 1, 2023
TEAM 74 REUNITE @AAWPro‼️@Egos1313 @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/cyfnWq3MAG
— JOE ALONZO (@JoeAlonzoJr) September 1, 2023
