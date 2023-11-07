– As previously reported, AEW star Jon Moxley was announced for the upcoming Wrestling Revolver Unreal event scheduled for later this month. Wrestling Revolver has now confirmed Moxley’s matchup for the event. He’ll be teaming with Sami Callihan, reuniting their duo of The Switchblades against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.

Also set for the show, Ronda Rousey will team with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz. The event is scheduled for November 16 in Los Angeles, California. The card will stream live on FITE+.