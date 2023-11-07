wrestling / News
Jon Moxley to Team With Sami Callihan Against The Rascalz at WR Unreal
– As previously reported, AEW star Jon Moxley was announced for the upcoming Wrestling Revolver Unreal event scheduled for later this month. Wrestling Revolver has now confirmed Moxley’s matchup for the event. He’ll be teaming with Sami Callihan, reuniting their duo of The Switchblades against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.
Also set for the show, Ronda Rousey will team with Marina Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz. The event is scheduled for November 16 in Los Angeles, California. The card will stream live on FITE+.
[BREAKING]
Signed for 11/16 #RevolverUNREAL
Los Angeles, CA
LIVE on @FiteTV
"The Switchblades"
Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan
Vs.
"The Rascalz"
Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz!
(ALL TICKET SALE PROFITS DONATED TO LAHAINA WILDFIRE RELIEF.) pic.twitter.com/13vrkIV4Z1
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) November 7, 2023
