NJPW News: Jon Moxley Thanks NJPW After IWGP US Title Win, Watch Entire Post-BOTSJ Press Confern

– After he defeated Juice Robinson yesterday to win the IWGP US Heavyweight title, Jon Moxley cut a promo about his victory and his win, daring anyone to challenge him for the belt.

He said: ““I’m not even gonna get a chance to catch my breath, am I? First and foremost, I want to say thank you to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to come over here, thank you for welcoming me with open arms, making me feel like part of the family, making me feel like my home, giving me this opportunity against Juice Robinson tonight, to come out here, thank you for giving me my freedom to come out here, and ply my trade the way I want to ply it, to come here and the freedom to be out here, and do me. So, thank you New Japan Pro Wrestling, thank you to Juice Robinson for sharing the ring with me tonight. I’ve known Juice for a long time, I’ve known him since we were little kids. 20, I mean, you’re a kid when you’re 20. He left America and they told him, you go be a star. And there’s a reason that I’ve been tormenting you for weeks, there’s a reason why I targeted you for this, it’s because you are a star, and I know you’re going to come back gunning for this harder than ever. So, bring it, motherfucker. I’m going to be training harder than ever, I’m going to be ready for you. Everybody in New Japan, everybody all around the world that thinks they want to step into New Japan, I got a message for you, alright? If you’re thinking about coming after me, and coming after this, you better strike first, you better get me before I get you because I’m on the war path, I’m on the hunt. For anybody that stands in my way, I ain’t afraid of no man, and y’all are going to find that out. But the biggest message I can deliver, I delivered tonight in the ring. I speak the language of violence. So, you can go look at Juice Robinson’s forehead, you can go look at Juice Robinson’s nose, you can go take a look at Juice Robinson’s leg, and you know what my message is.”

