Jon Moxley Thinks Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns Alliance Is ‘Very Cool’

In an interview with The Sun, Jon Moxley gave his thoughts on the recent pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE, praising it as ‘very cool.’ Here are highlights:

On the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman pairing: “The concept of him and Paul Heyman – that was very cool to me. I think that’s gonna work out really good. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great.”

On how much he worries about ratings: “We want to keep growing this thing. I don’t stress about it but it’s always good news when we get more people than last week. I don’t decide what time or what night or what channel we’re on so for me, my job is to make sure that the people that are watching have the best experience possible. I don’t really stress about the people that are not watching or the channels turned to something else – f***ing Food Network or f***ing MTV, NXT or whatever.”

On how AEW approaches getting viewers: “We wanna keep bringing in new fans – Wednesday nights is becoming wrestling night. When I was a kid I watched everything so all the kids out there who are like me are probably flicking back and forth between NXT and AEW which is great because when I was a kid I was flicking back and forth between Nitro and RAW. So what’s happening is Wednesday nights are replacing Monday night. Wednesday is wrestling night for people now.”