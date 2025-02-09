Jon Moxley Threatens Cope With Another Broken Neck on AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley once again said he would not accept Cope’s challenge for an AEW World title match. Mox said that Cope didn’t know anything about AEW and didn’t know what it took to be AEW World Champion. He added that the reason he denied the challenge was simply that he didn’t like him. However, the two will cross paths at AEW Grand Slam Australia, when Mox teams with Claudio Castagnoli against Cope and Jay White. Mox said that if decided to break his neck, Cope wouldn’t be able to come back from it.