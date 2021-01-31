Jon Moxley To Appear on This Week’s NJPW Strong

Jon Moxley will address his attack on KENTA on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW has released an updated preview of the February 5th episode, which notes that Moxley will appear after he returned to NJPW TV last week and attacked KENTA.

As noted last night, Moxley is set to face KENTA with the IWGP United States Championship on the line on February 26th. The full preview for this week’s episode reads:

After the shocking end to Lion’s break Contender on January 30, the Road to the New Beginning USA 2021 kicks off on February 5 with three big matches, as well as the reaction from Jon Moxley after laying out KENTA last week.

Main event: Rey Horus vs TJP

The main event of the evening will see a pair of Super J-Cup 2020 entrants face off one on one. Rey Horus and TJP are both spectacular athletes with plenty of experience around the world. This first time singles meeting will be a spectacular main event to kick off New Beginning USA.

After Jon Moxley made his shocking appearance at Lion’s break Contender, he left with the words ‘however we gotta get it done, we’ll get it done,’ when it came to their IWGP US Championship match. That match is now official for February 26, and Moxley will be on NJPW STRONG to give his thoughts on the most anticpated match in professional wrestling this Friday!

2nd Match: Bateman, Misterioso, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater vs Brody King, Barrett Brown, Sterling Riegel & Logan Riegel

An intense eight man tag team war will provide another highlight on a stacked night of action. ROH’s twisted Bateman will lead an odd team indeed, with little in common between with Misterioso, Adrian Quest and Jordan Clearwater but for a lot of talent and a burning desire to make an impression in the cerulean blue. On the other side, Brody King has already teamed with the Riegel Twins on STRONG, and adding the hungry junior heavyweight Barrett Brown to his ranks should make an impressive combination.

1st Match: Kevin Knight vs The DKC

Friday night’s action will kick off with Kevin Knight facing the DKC. The two newest recruits to the LA Dojo will do battle; which of Katsuyori Shibata’s latest students will prove the stronger?