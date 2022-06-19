Jon Moxley To Defend GCW Title Against Blake Christian at The People vs. GCW

Jon Moxley is set to defend the GCW World Title against Blake Christian at The People vs. GCW on July 29th at the Nashville Fairgrounds during SummerSlam weekend. The show will take place after the Roast of Ric Flair.

Moxley defeated Tony Deppen to retain the GCW Title tonight at GCW You Wouldn’t Understand and was confronted by Christian afterwards.

Moxley won the GCW Title back in 2021.