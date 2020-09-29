Jon Moxley to Face ‘An Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing’ on Dynamite This Week

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new matchup for Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night, Moxley will face an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing.

You can view the announcement tweet below. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

* 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Britt Baker in action

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10

* Jon Moxley vs. an Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing

* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge