wrestling / News
Jon Moxley to Face ‘An Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing’ on Dynamite This Week
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new matchup for Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night, Moxley will face an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing.
You can view the announcement tweet below. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:
* 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Britt Baker in action
* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. 10
* Jon Moxley vs. an Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing
* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge
TOMORROW on Dynamite, @MadKing1981 decides the fate of @JonMoxley as Kingston will choose the opponent for Moxley.
WATCH #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/y4Fljhh5X5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why RETRIBUTION Members Didn’t Appear At Clash Of Champions
- Note on Planned Finish For RAW Tag Team Title Match at Clash of Champions
- CM Punk Says He Didn’t Watch Clash of Champions, Claims WWE Makes Things Too Stressful On Talent
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)