wrestling / News

Jon Moxley to Face ‘An Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing’ on Dynamite This Week

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley match AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new matchup for Jon Moxley on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday night, Moxley will face an opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing.

You can view the announcement tweet below. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

* 20-Minute Brush With Greatness: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Britt Baker in action
* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. 10
* Jon Moxley vs. an Opponent of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing
* Cody responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jon Moxley, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading