Jon Moxley To Face Nick Gage In GCW Title vs. Career Match

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage are set to battle again for the GCW World Title. Moxley and Gage went face to face after Moxley’s win over EFFY at GCW Homecoming 2022 tonight. Gage responded to Moxley’s call for real competition and said he wanted to be the one to beat Moxley. Moxley agreed to the match, but under the terms that he decides when and where the match takes place, and that Gage put his career on the line. Gage agreed.

No word yet on when the match will take place.

