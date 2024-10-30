wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Files To Trademark ‘Death Riders’
Fightful reports that on October 29, Jon Moxley filed to trademark the term ‘Death Riders’ for merchandise and entertainment purposes.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Made Pitch for Hall of Famer & Former ECW Talent at Next Week’s NXT
- AJ Styles Says He Made Decision Not To Go Into TNA Hall Of Fame, Not WWE
- Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set
- Shelton Benjamin Recalls Shoot Wrestling Daniel Puder, Vince McMahon Yelling At Him Over It