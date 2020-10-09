wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Training At Xtreme Couture Ahead of Bloodsport
October 9, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported last month that a match between Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson was added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, which happens on Sunday.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Moxley has been training at Xtreme Couture to prepare for the bout. Moxley previously had a MMA training camp last year to work on conditioning and technique before he took part in the G1 Climax 29 tournament.
