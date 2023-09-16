Jon Moxley on Why Travel Did The Most Damage To His Body

In an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Jon Moxley spoke about what has done the most damage to his body in his wrestling career, which he said was the travel. This may be surprising, as Moxley regularly competes in violent matches that result in blood loss.

He said: “Nothing, to me, is worse, or does more damage, than just the traveling. For years, traveling was my job. The wrestling part was kind of a reward at the end of the day, but your life becomes [all] traveling at a certain point in this game, and it’s really amazing how that adds up on your body. A doctor last year told me that I have the arthritis of a 70-year-old man. And that was quite humbling. That was a year or two ago, so by now it’s like a 70 [to a] 72-year-old man. I don’t move very well in the mornings … Thank God shows are at night, by then I’m pretty loosened up. If wrestling shows took place in the mornings, …. [or] if we started doing like those early territory-style studio TV tapings on Sunday mornings, I would have retired. I’d be done. There’s a lot of times I can’t even move before noon.“