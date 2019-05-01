Various News: Jon Moxley Trending On Twitter, Goldberg Tells Fans To Stay Tuned, Aleister Black Delivers New Promo On Smackdown

– Jon Moxley has been trending on Twitter ever since he sent out a video last night showing him ‘breaking out’ of a jail, which apparently references his exit from WWE. His contract expired yesterday and the promo was posted just after midnight on May 1.

– Hours before WWE announced his return as part of their upcoming show in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg posted a teaser online and told fans to ‘stay tuned’.

– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Aleister Black cut a promo about fear. He also defeated Jinder Mahal on the pre-show dark match.