wrestling / News
Various News: Jon Moxley Trending On Twitter, Goldberg Tells Fans To Stay Tuned, Aleister Black Delivers New Promo On Smackdown
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley has been trending on Twitter ever since he sent out a video last night showing him ‘breaking out’ of a jail, which apparently references his exit from WWE. His contract expired yesterday and the promo was posted just after midnight on May 1.
– Hours before WWE announced his return as part of their upcoming show in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg posted a teaser online and told fans to ‘stay tuned’.
– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Aleister Black cut a promo about fear. He also defeated Jinder Mahal on the pre-show dark match.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Forgives Randy Orton Despite Never Getting an Apology
- Jim Duggan Compares WWE Superstars Going to WCW to ‘Rats Leaving a Sinking Ship’
- Backstage Update on What Led to Lio Rush Getting Pulled From Raw, Talk of Rush Moving Back to NXT
- Backstage Update on The Good Brothers Moving to Raw, Plans to Leave WWE Said to be Unchanged