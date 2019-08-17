Jon Moxley Unmasks Pentagon Jr. At Northeast Wrestling Event, Full Results

Northeast Wrestling held their ‘Prison Break’ event last night at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, which featured Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. in the main event. Moxley unmasked Pentagon and then hit the double-arm DDT for the win. Here are the full results, via Fightful:

– Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr.

– ROH World Championship: Matt Taven def. JT Dunn

– NEW Championship – No DQ: Darby Allin (c) def. Hale Collins

– nZo (the former Enzo Amore) def. Brian Pillman Jr.

– NEW Tag Team Championships: Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood (c) def. David Arquette & King Brian Anthony

– CaZXL (the former Big Cass) def. Thrillride

– Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Mike Verna

– Penelope Ford def. Tasha Steelz

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo) and A Boy and His Dinosaur (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

Moxley using the slick move of unmasking Pentagon to pick up the win tonight… pic.twitter.com/67DsqtjhDb — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) August 17, 2019

Jon Moxley & Pentagon Jr. put on a hell of a match last at Northeast Wrestling's Prison Break! #JonMoxley #PentagonJr #NEWPrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/i3b4mW4tMQ — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) August 17, 2019

#NEWPrisonBreak Thrillride comes out with the Trust Fund, looking like a roided up Dolph Ziggler, which only means one person could be coming next… pic.twitter.com/xN7MuOHnlG — Zak (@zakariah) August 17, 2019

#NEWPrisonBreak and he's 80 inches tall, and you don't get that from education. Caz XL is shredded! pic.twitter.com/8UwVgwz6l4 — Zak (@zakariah) August 17, 2019