wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Unmasks Pentagon Jr. At Northeast Wrestling Event, Full Results

August 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Northeast Wrestling

Northeast Wrestling held their ‘Prison Break’ event last night at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, which featured Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. in the main event. Moxley unmasked Pentagon and then hit the double-arm DDT for the win. Here are the full results, via Fightful:

– Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr.

– ROH World Championship: Matt Taven def. JT Dunn

– NEW Championship – No DQ: Darby Allin (c) def. Hale Collins

– nZo (the former Enzo Amore) def. Brian Pillman Jr.

– NEW Tag Team Championships: Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood (c) def. David Arquette & King Brian Anthony

– CaZXL (the former Big Cass) def. Thrillride

– Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Mike Verna

– Penelope Ford def. Tasha Steelz

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude & Zane Bernardo) and A Boy and His Dinosaur (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Northeast Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading