Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick Official for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
– Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has announced that Jon Moxley will face Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8 scheduled for next month. You can see the match announcement below.
Barnett tweeted on the new bout, “Busick wanted to enter Bloodsport at the top of the pyramid and Moxley is there to see him crash and burn. A mat clinician takes on a human tsunami. Jon Moxley takes on Biff Busick at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8”
This is the second matchup confirmed for the event after Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson was first announced earlier this week.
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 will be part of GCW’s The Collective taking place in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania Week. The event is scheduled for March 31 at Fair Park. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Josh Barnett vs. Biff Busick
Tix – https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/JPnfxujwQ4
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 1, 2022
