Jon Moxley vs. Caz XL Set For NEW’s Wrestling Under the Stars
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Jon Moxley will face the former Big Cass at Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under the Stars show next month. NEW has announced that Moxley will face Caz XL in the main event of the show, which takes place on August 17th in Norwich, Connecticut.
Also announced for the show are the following:
* Rhyno VS. Mike Verna VS. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. The Trust Fund
* Appearances by Dustin Rhodes, Renee Young, Teddy Long, and the WWE Japanese Announce Team
You can find out more at the link.
