wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Battle Royale and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has set a trio of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:
* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale For
* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide Reflects on Iconic Becky Lynch Moment
- Mustafa Ali Gets His First Name Back, Rusev Comments
- Bruce Prichard on Allegations That Fabulous Moolah Was a ‘Pimp,’ Other Accusations Against Her
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Overruled WCW’s Plan to Put U.S. Title Back on Steve Austin in 1994