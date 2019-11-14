wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, Battle Royale and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set a trio of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale
* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

