Jon Moxley vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5

During Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 4 tonight, it was announced that Jon Moxley will return to Bloodsport next week (February 20), where he will have a match with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Moxley said in the announcement: “I know that Harry Smith is the toughest out in Bloodsport. And that’s why I’m comin’ after him. I’m gonna rip his head off and put it on my wall.”

Moxley’s last Bloodsport appearance was on October 11, 2020, where he beat Chris Dickinson by submission.