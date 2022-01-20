Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the matches for this week’s AEW Rampage, including Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page and more. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay

* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page

* HOOK vs. Serpentico

* Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. The Young Bucks