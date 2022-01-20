wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the matches for this week’s AEW Rampage, including Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page and more. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay
* Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page
* HOOK vs. Serpentico
* Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. The Young Bucks
Apparently we don't have to look any further, @officialEGO will face @JonMoxley THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c LIVE on @tntdrama!
Tune in to #AEWDynamite NOW on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/EOpmbJamph
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Cancel any plans you have on Friday night, cause we're sending @730hook on #AEWRampage against @KingSerpentico #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nAKe2vapn4
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 20, 2022
