– Wrestling Revolver has announced another indie date for AEW star Jon Moxley in October. Moxley will face Gringo Loco in a “Lucha Streetfight” on October 8 at Wrestling Revolver’s Revolver Redemption.

The event will be held in Dayton, Ohio at the Calumet Center. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, August 16 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announcement: