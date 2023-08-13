wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Gringo Loco Street Fight Announced for Revolver Redemption
August 13, 2023
– Wrestling Revolver has announced another indie date for AEW star Jon Moxley in October. Moxley will face Gringo Loco in a “Lucha Streetfight” on October 8 at Wrestling Revolver’s Revolver Redemption.
The event will be held in Dayton, Ohio at the Calumet Center. It will be streamed live on FITE+. Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, August 16 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the announcement:
🚨BREAKING🚨
Mox accepts the challenge!
Signed for 10/8#RevolverRedemption
Dayton, OH – 8pmET
LIVE on @FiteTV+
LUCHA STREET FIGHT
Gringo Loco
🆚
Jon Moxley!
Tickets go on sale: This Wednesday, Aug 16th at 8pmET – https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/hCyFavGoIH
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 13, 2023