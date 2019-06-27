Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest Now A Non-Sanctioned Match

AEW has announced that the match between Jon Moxley and Joey Janela at Fyter Fest this Saturday is now a non-sanctioned match, which means that anything goes. Given both wrestlers’ history in hardcore matches, this now has the potential to get very crazy. Fyter Fest will stream on B/R Live at 8 PM ET. Here’s the updated card:

* Non-Sanctioned Match: Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Laredo Kid

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

* The Buy In Pre-show: SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Best Friends (Winners advance to All Out for a shot at a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament)

* The Buy In Pre-show: Hardcore Match: Alex Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

* The Buy In Pre-show: Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)