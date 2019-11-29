wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela Official For AEW Dynamite

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– After the challenge was accepted on Wednesday, AEW has made Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela official for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Twitter on Friday.

Janela accepted Moxley’s open challenge on Wednesday during an appearance at GCW. The full announced lineup is as follows:

* Joey Janela vs. Jon Moxley
* The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara
* Trent vs. Rey Fenix

