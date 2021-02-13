Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the 12-match card for next week’s show, which is as follows:

* Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley

* Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston

* Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)

* Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Renee Michelle vs. Shanna

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Eric James & VSK

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto

* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso

* Bear Country vs. Chaos Project

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott

* Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)