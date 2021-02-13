wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark

February 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the 12-match card for next week’s show, which is as follows:

* Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
* Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
* Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)
* Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Eric James & VSK
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
* Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
* Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)

