Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dark
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the 12-match card for next week’s show, which is as follows:
* Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
* Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
* Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay)
* Ryzin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Eric James & VSK
* Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
* Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
* Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)
This Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a loaded twelve matches featuring debuting athletes, The IWGP United States heavyweight champion Jon Moxley is in action, and much more.
WATCH #AEWDark Tuesday night at 7/6c ➡️ https://t.co/aiEX3sKHFy pic.twitter.com/pyxmYHtN5a
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) February 12, 2021
