Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega AEW Full Gear Stipulation Set

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega AEW Full Gear

– AEW has set the stipulation for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear. During tonight’s Dynamite, Tony Khan told Moxley that the match will be an unsanctioned lights out match, and thus will not count towards win/loss records.

We’ll have a full, updated card for Full Gear after tonight’s show. The show takes place on November 9th from Baltimore, Maryland.

