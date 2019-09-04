Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Announced for AEW Full Gear

– It looks like Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley will have a couple more months of buildup. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) officially announced today that the Omega vs. Moxley match has been rescheduled for AEW Full Gear. You can check out the announcement below.

The match was originally set for AEW All Out last weekend. However, Jon Moxley was forced to withdraw from the event and matchup due to a staph infection. As a result, Omega went on to face PAC at last Saturday’s event. PAC ultimately won the match.

AEW Full Gear will be held on November 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets for the card go on sale on Friday, September 6 at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. Tickets for the pay-per-view card will be available on AEWTix.com.