wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Announced for AEW Full Gear
– It looks like Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley will have a couple more months of buildup. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) officially announced today that the Omega vs. Moxley match has been rescheduled for AEW Full Gear. You can check out the announcement below.
The match was originally set for AEW All Out last weekend. However, Jon Moxley was forced to withdraw from the event and matchup due to a staph infection. As a result, Omega went on to face PAC at last Saturday’s event. PAC ultimately won the match.
AEW Full Gear will be held on November 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets for the card go on sale on Friday, September 6 at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. Tickets for the pay-per-view card will be available on AEWTix.com.
🚨#AEWFullGear – Match Announcement🚨
Saturday, November 9th, 2019 – 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena – Baltimore, MD
Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, September 6th at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/20rlpL862S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls the End of the Brain Buster’s WWE Run, Tully Blanchard’s Failed Drug Test
- Nikki Cross On Being Told She and Alexa Bliss Were Winning Women’s Tag Titles, The Feeling After She Won
- Jim Ross on Why CM Punk Was Treated Unfairly by WWE Higher-Ups, Punk Making Cut List Multiple Times, How Punk Was Considered ‘High Maintenance’
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy