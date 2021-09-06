wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho Set For AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Roho and more for this week’s AEW Dynamite. At tonight’s AEW All Out, it was announced that Suzuki and Moxley will do battle while Soho will appear. In addition, Malakai Black will take on Dustin Rhodes.
Suzuki confronted Moxley at All Out after the latter’s win over Satoshi Kojima, while Soho made her AEW debut and won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.
AEW Dynamite takes place from Cincinnati, Ohio and airs live Wednesday on TNT.
