Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Rampage following AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. You can check out the following card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Skye Blue

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian

* Wardlow vs. TBA