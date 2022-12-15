wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Rampage following AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. You can check out the following card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Skye Blue
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian
* Wardlow vs. TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading