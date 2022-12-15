wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Rampage following AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. You can check out the following card below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
* Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Skye Blue
* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian
* Wardlow vs. TBA
