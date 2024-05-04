– After defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Title for the second time today at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku Night 2, Jon Moxley now has his next challenge ahead of him: former Young Boy protege Shota Umino. Umino came out during the match to help Moxley deal with the House of Torture, helping secure his mentor’s victory.

After Moxley successfully defended his title against Ren Narita, the two men shared words, and it was confirmed that they will be facing each other for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at NJPW Resurgence on May 11. Shota Umino offered his hand to Moxley, who refused to the offer.

NJPW Resurgence will be held on May 11 at the Toyota Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can also view some clips of Jon Moxley vs. Ren Narita from today’s Wrestling Dontaku event below: