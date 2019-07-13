wrestling / News

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi Preview Clip for G1 Climax 29 on AXS

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley AEW Fyter Fest

AXS TV released a preview clip for Jon Moxley vs. Taichi for tonight’s AXS TV broadcast of the NJPW G1 Climax 29 B Block kickoff card. You can check out the preview clip for the match below.

AXS TV is providing same-day broadcast coverage of every Saturday G1 Climax 29 event this summer. Here’s the lineup of matches for tonight’s broadcast:

Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi
Jon Moxley vs. Taichi
Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb
Hirooki Goto vs. Jay White

Today’s card was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. You can also check out 411’s full results and recap for today’s show RIGHT HERE.

