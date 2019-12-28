wrestling / News
Jon Moxley vs. Trent Announced for AEW Dynamite Homecoming Show, Updated Lineup
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new singles match for the upcoming Homecoming Edition of AEW Dynamite on January 1. It will be top contender Jon Moxley against Trent of the Best Friends. You can check out that announcement below.
This match will be an intense competition as @jonmoxley takes on @trentylocks next week in Jacksonville, FL, for #AEWDynamite.
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEW Dynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/2wCu1ldsml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 28, 2019
The AEW Dynamite Homecoming Edition will be held Jacksonville, Florida on Jan. 1 at Daily’s Place. The card will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Taz makes a special guest appearance
* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros.
* AEW Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way: Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* Jon Moxley vs. Trent
