Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced four matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches for this Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet
* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall
* Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, #Blackpool Combat Club's @bryandanielson goes one-on-one with @trentylocks while @jonmoxley promises to crack the bones of @wheeleryuta!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/83Spl9qZVz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
The celebration is short-lived as @TrueWillieHobbs & @starkmanjones assault @swerveconfident in a 2-on-1 attack until @RealKeithLee saves the day in #Limitless fashion!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/XyJYSONtFR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022
