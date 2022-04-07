Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced four matches, including Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches for this Friday’s show, which airs on TBS:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta