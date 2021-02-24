Jon Moxley Wants To See Christian In AEW

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jon Moxley praised Christian for his recent WWE return and said that he would like to see him show up in AEW.

He said: “I’ll tell you, a guy I’d like to see here is Christian. I don’t know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man. I tell you, he’s one of the guys that’s – the wrestlers know it more so than anybody – Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level.

First time we worked with him, you know, we’d come in and we’re doing these six-mans with The Shield, really pushing the pace and trying to make the most exciting matches and we’re pushing these guys to like, all these dream team guys, we’re pushing them to be like, ‘No, let’s do another thing and another thing, let’s add more to do another save and another thing, and let’s do a triple this,’ or whatever. And we’re really pushing the pace, you know, and like thinking, like, “All right. Yeah, nobody can keep up with us. This is awesome. And then we work with Christian one night. I remember me and Seth looking at each other going, ‘Damn, Christian is good,’ Christian made us feel like, ‘Damn, he’s like… We thought we were really f***ing good. He’s like next-level.’ The people who work with him know, in the industry, you know, his respect level is huge, the things that he could do with the wrestlers in AEW and all the creative kind of freedom, but, you know, taking things but there’s no hindrance on anything creatively here, obviously, we’re having a frigging Exploding Death Match, so the things Christian could do at AEW, I would be extremely excited to see that. That would be that would be my number one dream guy.“