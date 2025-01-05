wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Sends Warning To Rated FTR On Tonight’s AEW Collision

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta sent a warning to Rated FTR. The group returned at Worlds End and then defeated the Death Riders on Dynamite. Yuta focused on Jay White, while Mox told Cope and FTR he wouldn’t stop them from coming after him and his group. However, he warned them they would find hell on earth if they continued.

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jon Moxley, Joseph Lee

