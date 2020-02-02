Jon Moxley Warns Chris Jericho: ‘It’s Already Over’

– AEW released a backstage clip on social media where Jon Moxley talks about the end of last week’s edition of Dynamite. You can check out that clip and Moxley’s comments below. Jon Moxley stated the following:

“What happened out there at the end of the night, maybe is none of my business. Maybe it is my business. Crap like that ain’t going down, not on my watch, not in my territory, not in Ohio, not anywhere. As far as next week, throw Santana at me, throw Ortiz at me, throw ‘The Big Hurt’ at me, throw Sammy at me, throw a tank at me. Chris Jericho already knows, deep down, brother, it’s already over.”

On last week’s Dynamite, Moxley saved Darby Allin and Private Party after they were defeated by the Inner Circle. Moxley is scheduled to face Jericho for Jericho’s AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. The event is scheduled for February 29 in Chicago, Illinois.