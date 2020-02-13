Jon Moxley Weighs in on AEW and NJPW Working Together

Jon Moxley has shared his thoughts on AEW and NJPW potentially working together down the road. Moxley spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed his work between the two companies, as well as the potential for the two promotions to work together. As reported last month, AEW okayed the angle on NJPW Wrestle Kingdom of an AEW World Title shot being on the line for Chris Jericho’s match with Hiroshi Tanahashi but that there’s no plans going forward between the two.

“New Japan is in Japan and AEW is in America,” Moxley told the site. “That’s where the business is two different business models. The home base for both places. So, I don’t think that they necessarily [need] to completely marry the brands or anything like that, but I don’t know whether the door’s open, closed, shut, whatever. If there’s a screen door, I don’t know. I think I just found my own door. I go through whatever fucking door I want, so it’s all good.”

Moxley also talked about his partnership with NJPW Young Lion Shota Umino, saying, “Basically I needed a partner for tag matches every single night and I’m not a part of any of the factions or groups over there. So, that just worked out perfectly for me. I know he’s in the UK and having a good time from what I hear. So, hopefully he comes back in as a big star one of these days. So, when I’m all old and broken down and in need a pay day, maybe he’ll do me a favor.”

Moxley is set to face Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution on February 29th in Chicago.