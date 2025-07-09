Jon Moxley Weighs In On Hangman Page’s Story Leading Into AEW All In: Texas Match

Jon Moxley shared his thoughts on Hangman Page’s story as they prepare to do battle at AEW All In: Texas. Page has been on a redemption arc for his past actions on the road to his attempt to regain the AEW World Championship as held by Moxley, and the champion spoke about Page’s personal arc and more in an interview with Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso. You can check out the highlights below:

On Page’s storyline: “Hangman’s a nice guy. I’ll say this about him–he doesn’t pretend to be somebody he’s not. I just don’t think he knows exactly who he is yet… I don’t care what he’s going through or what song he listens to on the way in. Unless he finds what he’s looking for and grows into a beautiful butterfly right in front of our eyes and beats me, then good for him. But that’s not going to happen.

“The Millennial Cowboy, the Emo Cowboy, that vulnerability, it’s what endeared himself to so much of the audience in wrestling. Those people will support you to the end of the earth. Now they’re asking more of him. Now he has to live up to that.”

On facing Page at All In: “The walls are closing in on Hangman Page. He’s about to reach the summit of a mountain, a personal mountain, he’s been climbing for the last two or three years. He created this out of his own emotional baggage, his own f**kups, and I couldn’t even explain the rest–you’d have to ask him. But he’s clearly been searching for something for a long time, and it would be a very long, very painful fall if it doesn’t happen for him. That’s exactly what’s going to happen. “I don’t need a fancy entrance. I don’t need pyro. I don’t need shit. In fact, I don’t even need to wear the fucking belt. I’m inherently the AEW world champion. You can steal the belt, make your own, it doesn’t matter. You can’t take away what I’ve cultivated. Hangman is worried about who I’m bringing to the ring, or the type of weapons I’ll bring. None of that shit matters. Myself and my wits, that’s what I rely on to get the job done. Can he do what I do when you take away all that extra shit? What happens then? He ain’t got shit. He should worry about that more than his soul search from the past three years. I’m going to absolutely torture him, and I’m going to embrace and revel in it.

“The world will see the difference between him and me. He doesn’t want to win. He’s thinking about The Young Bucks and his apology for burning down Swerve’s house. That was cool. Why apologize? Fucking own it, man. He’s in his own head. I’m at peace with the world. I give less than zero fucks. I have less than zero sympathy for him. It’s going to be ugly, people are going to be sad, and I’m going to love it.”