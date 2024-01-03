Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay Agree To Join Forces Against David Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18

During the press conference for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay agreed to team up to take out David Finlay. The three will be in a match for the new IWGP Global championship. Moxley and Ospreay said they’d work together in the first five minutes to get rid of Finlay before fighting one on one.

The official website, Finlay said he was facing “the bedrock (Jon Moxley) and the shiny new toy (Will Ospreay) of AEW.” He noted that he “engineered all of this,” including destroying the US and UK beltss ‘without consequence, because the world is rigged, and I was born on the side where I get to do what I want’.

He added: “It’ll be my pleasure to beat both of you tomorrow.”

Moxley replied: “It took balls for you to do what you did, but when you disrespected everything that came before you, it came time for you to learn what it’s like to take the heat.”

That’s when Ospreay and Moxley agreed to “a ceasefire”.