Jon Moxley Officially Accepts Will Ospreay’s Challenge For NJPW Windy City Riot

As previously noted, Will Ospreay called out Jon Moxley back in February at a RevPro event, and the current AEW star recently took to Twitter to respond and accept Ospreay’s challenge for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 16 in Chicago.

Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, Brody King, and more have also been announced for the show.

You can view Moxley’s response below.