Jon Moxley Officially Accepts Will Ospreay’s Challenge For NJPW Windy City Riot
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
As previously noted, Will Ospreay called out Jon Moxley back in February at a RevPro event, and the current AEW star recently took to Twitter to respond and accept Ospreay’s challenge for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 16 in Chicago.
Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, Brody King, and more have also been announced for the show.
You can view Moxley’s response below.
"We can do it at New Japan Windy City Riot or we can do it in the parking lot."@JonMoxley delivers a strong message to @WillOspreay.https://t.co/z7oQXsJviW#njRiot pic.twitter.com/vy6Kk9IDTL
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 18, 2022
