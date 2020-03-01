Jon Moxley Beats Chris Jericho to Capture AEW Championship at Revolution (Pics, Video)

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has a *new* AEW World Heavyweight champion. Jon Moxley beat Chris Jericho in the main event for tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view card in order to capture the title. You can check out some highlight clips for the match released by AEW via Twitter below.

Jon Moxley pinned Jericho after hitting him with a second Death Rider during the match. This ends Jericho’s reign as the inaugural AEW World champion at six months. He won the belt on August, 31 2019 at AEW All Out after beating Adam “Hangman” Page.

This marks Moxley’s first AEW World title since he debuted for the promotion last May 2019 at Double or Nothing. This is his second world title for a major promotion after he won the WWE Championship for the first and only time in 2016 at Money in the Bank as Dean Ambrose.

Following the match, Moxley had a post-title victory celebration. He got on the microphone and said he “loves this s***.” He thanked the fans who have been with him the whole time and the AEW family and drank some cold ones. Moxley then left through the crowd to end the show.

AEW Revolution was held tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage RIGHT HERE.