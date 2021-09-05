Jon Moxley Wins GCW Title, Faces Off With Nick Gage (Clips)

Jon Moxley appeared at Saturday night’s GCW Art of War Games show in Chicago and defeated Matt Cardona to win the GCW Title. Moxley went face to face with Nick Gage after, challenging him to match, with Gage accepting. The two will face each other on October 9th in Atlantic City.

Full results (h/t Fightful), along with highlights of Moxley’s appearance, are below.

* Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai

* Tony Deppen defeated Allie Katch

* PBR Ladder Scramble Fuckfest: Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon, Yoya, Nick Wayne, Jake Lander, Shane Mercer, and Jordan Oliver

* The Art of War Games: MDK Gang (Nick Gage, Alex Colon, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, EFFY, & AJ Gray) defeated 44OH! (Rickey Shane Page, Atticus Cogar, Gregory Iron, Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only, & Eric Ryan)

* GCW Championship Open Challenge: Matt Cardona (c) defeated Frank The Clown

* GCW Championship Open Challenge: Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona (c)

