wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Wins GCW Title, Faces Off With Nick Gage (Clips)
Jon Moxley appeared at Saturday night’s GCW Art of War Games show in Chicago and defeated Matt Cardona to win the GCW Title. Moxley went face to face with Nick Gage after, challenging him to match, with Gage accepting. The two will face each other on October 9th in Atlantic City.
Full results (h/t Fightful), along with highlights of Moxley’s appearance, are below.
* Billie Starkz defeated Janai Kai
* Tony Deppen defeated Allie Katch
* PBR Ladder Scramble Fuckfest: Ninja Mack defeated Dante Leon, Yoya, Nick Wayne, Jake Lander, Shane Mercer, and Jordan Oliver
* The Art of War Games: MDK Gang (Nick Gage, Alex Colon, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, EFFY, & AJ Gray) defeated 44OH! (Rickey Shane Page, Atticus Cogar, Gregory Iron, Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only, & Eric Ryan)
* GCW Championship Open Challenge: Matt Cardona (c) defeated Frank The Clown
* GCW Championship Open Challenge: Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona (c)
.@JonMoxley IS HERE!!!#GCWWarGames
Order the bundle on #FITE AND SAVE: https://t.co/yVtKMmblfl pic.twitter.com/dtHt9ideK5
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2021
#ANDNEW!! @JonMoxley #GCWWarGames
Order the bundle on #FITE AND SAVE: https://t.co/yVtKMmblfl pic.twitter.com/ObKqQw6hgw
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2021
MOX HAS THE BELT!
NICK GAGE WANTS IT BACK!#GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/ZhsEd0og2d
— Fuck Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 5, 2021
The king @thekingnickgage is here and he wants his title back!#GCWWarGames
Order the bundle on #FITE AND SAVE: https://t.co/yVtKMmblfl pic.twitter.com/HXU3QVao7T
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 5, 2021
Jon Moxley appears as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and is the new GCW Champion pic.twitter.com/zeIhOxQqMg
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 5, 2021
Jon Moxley just won the GCW Championship!! #GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/o5xhAocsF2
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 5, 2021
OMG!!! Jon Moxley just told Nick Gage that if he wants the GCW Championship, he knows where to find him!😱 #GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/WTNJo0wkZ6
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 5, 2021
NICK GAGE VS JON MOXLEY IS GOING TO HAPPEN! HOLY SHIT IS RIGHT! pic.twitter.com/rhqd5WhEao
— 🧈👅💜 | 엑소 (@AnnetteReid247) September 5, 2021
OMG!!! OMG!!!
Jon Moxley IS HERE!!! #GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/iTXVIKHVV2
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 5, 2021
JON MOXLEY IS HERE AND JUST PUT CARDONA THROUGH A BUNDLE OF LIGHT TUBES!!!! #GCWWarGames @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/fjWKPLTppk pic.twitter.com/MibxmSiCZG
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) September 5, 2021
Dressed as a druid, Jon Moxley became the new GCW World Champion and once again, the MOX/MDK shit is back on! #GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/RaXGIKUUcI
— Jude Kilgour (@judekilgour) September 5, 2021
Jon Moxley is the new GCW champion and goes face to face with Nick Gage! #SecondCitySummit pic.twitter.com/9Wt8pPAEQ4
— Adam of the B.A.N. (@AdamOfTheBAN) September 5, 2021
Finally !!!!!!!
OCTOBER 9th Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW World championship!#GCWWarGames pic.twitter.com/ZZgzLfy82v
— 𝙒𝙍𝙄𝙕𝙒𝘼𝙉 ♡𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝘿𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 ! 🐉 (@RIZWANWRESTLING) September 5, 2021
JON MOXLEY!!!!! #GCWWarGames https://t.co/UR0Dfetr8u pic.twitter.com/0R18hklEYL
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) September 5, 2021
#AndNew @GCWrestling_ champion Jon Moxley pic.twitter.com/08onjigxLJ
— Mr. OTM (@2SweetKyle) September 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)
- Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE
- New NXT Logo Reportedly Had No Input From Current NXT People