Jon Moxley Wins Gold Medal In NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship

Jon Moxley is now a gold medalist, after winning the top prize in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship. Moxley finished first in the jiu-jitsu tournament, where he was men’s beginner 30-years-old-and-up no-gi division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs). He represented Powell MMA and Fitness. He defeated Chris Sailor and won on points.

