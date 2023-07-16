wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Wins Gold Medal In NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley is now a gold medalist, after winning the top prize in the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship. Moxley finished first in the jiu-jitsu tournament, where he was men’s beginner 30-years-old-and-up no-gi division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs). He represented Powell MMA and Fitness. He defeated Chris Sailor and won on points.

