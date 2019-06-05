wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Wins IWGP US Heavyweight Title At Best of the Super Juniors Finals
In his first NJPW match ever, Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson to win the IGWP US Heavyweight title at the Best of the Super Juniors finals. Moxley hit a high-angle/Impaler version of the Dirty Deeds, called the Death Rider, to win the title. This was Robinson’s fourth defense of the title after he beat Cody for it at Wrestle Kingdom 13.
Making his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut, it's @JonMoxley!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/kKWtnEfOT6
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Tope Suicida!!!! @JonMoxley #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/9aQCqtZ0bG
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Somersault Senton!!!!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/D5asNZKZt0
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
#NJPW #njbosj @JonMoxleyhttps://t.co/wRupFhxVAb pic.twitter.com/nLafwnYK9j
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 5, 2019
.@JonMoxley turns Juice inside out with a Lariat. #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/4UWiIUjiBw
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Powerbomb through a table!!!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/vGAfEPciYw
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
IMPALER DOUBLE ARM DDT!!!!! @JonMoxley #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/zWHE4N0DIT
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
.@JonMoxley is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/2Xp3xpkJeo
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
