wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Wins IWGP US Heavyweight Title At Best of the Super Juniors Finals

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jon Moxley Double or Nothing

In his first NJPW match ever, Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson to win the IGWP US Heavyweight title at the Best of the Super Juniors finals. Moxley hit a high-angle/Impaler version of the Dirty Deeds, called the Death Rider, to win the title. This was Robinson’s fourth defense of the title after he beat Cody for it at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading