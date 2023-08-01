wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Withdraws From Wrestling Revolver Heat ‘Em Up, Konosuke Takeshita to Serve as Replacement
– Jon Moxley announced in a video message today that he will be unable to compete at the upcoming Wrestling Revolver Heat ‘Em Up show on August 3. He will now be replaced by Konosuke Takeshita at the event, who will serve as Moxley’s hand-picked replacement.
You can check out the announcement video below:
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
A video message from JON MOXLEY.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, Mox will be unable to compete.
Wait until who you hear his HAND PICKED REPLACEMENT!#RevolverHEAT pic.twitter.com/RsgfSKkzDt
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 1, 2023
