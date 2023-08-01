wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Withdraws From Wrestling Revolver Heat ‘Em Up, Konosuke Takeshita to Serve as Replacement

August 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jon Moxley AEW Blood & Guts Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Jon Moxley announced in a video message today that he will be unable to compete at the upcoming Wrestling Revolver Heat ‘Em Up show on August 3. He will now be replaced by Konosuke Takeshita at the event, who will serve as Moxley’s hand-picked replacement.

