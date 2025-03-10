Jon Moxley Retains World Title At AEW Revolution After Christian Cage Joins Match

Jon Moxley is still your AEW World Champion, defeating Cope and Christian Cage At AEW Revolution after Cage joined the match midway through. Sunday’s PPV saw Moxley battle Cope in the main event with the title on the line. Cope had the title almost won when Cage came out and pulled the ref out of the ring to cash in his guaranteed title shot. The decision cost him though as Moxley stopped him from pinning Cope and locked in a bulldog choke until he passed out.

Moxley’s AEW World Title reign, his fourth, now stands at 149 days. He won the title from Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream.

Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898946407840588035

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898949083798093894