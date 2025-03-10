wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Retains World Title At AEW Revolution After Christian Cage Joins Match
Jon Moxley is still your AEW World Champion, defeating Cope and Christian Cage At AEW Revolution after Cage joined the match midway through. Sunday’s PPV saw Moxley battle Cope in the main event with the title on the line. Cope had the title almost won when Cage came out and pulled the ref out of the ring to cash in his guaranteed title shot. The decision cost him though as Moxley stopped him from pinning Cope and locked in a bulldog choke until he passed out.
Moxley’s AEW World Title reign, his fourth, now stands at 149 days. He won the title from Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream.
Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898946407840588035
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898946407840588035
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898946407840588035
Jay White is out here to even the odds!
Watch #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@JonMoxley | @RatedRCope | @WheelerYuta | @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/D6XJprqrIa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1898949083798093894
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cody Rhodes Using F-Bomb During Elimination Chamber Wasn’t a Big Deal
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is One Of the Best Workers Of All-Time
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince