wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Set For World Title Defense At GCW Homecoming
Jon Moxley will defend the GCW World Championship at GCW Homecoming later this month. GCW announced on Monday that Moxley will defend his title against EFFY on night one of the two-night PPV, which takes place on August 13th and 14th in in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The updated lineups for the shows, which will air live on FITE TV, are:
GCW Homecoming Part One
* GCW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY
* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie
* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos
* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont
* Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita
GCW Homecoming Part Two
* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek
* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows
* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick
* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck
*HOMECOMING UPDATE*
Just Signed for Part 1:
*GCW World Title Match*
MOX
vs
EFFY
Plus:
COLON vs YAMASHITA
BRISCOES vs MACIZOS
WAYNE vs STARBOY
JWM vs TREMONT
Tix:
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!
Sat 8/13 – 7PM
Atlantic City pic.twitter.com/fwG9PyAnGx
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch’s Internal Listings On WWE Roster
- Notes On Ric Flair’s Last Match: More Talent Backstage, Director of PPV, Detail On Crowd
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena