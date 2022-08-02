Jon Moxley Set For World Title Defense At GCW Homecoming

Jon Moxley will defend the GCW World Championship at GCW Homecoming later this month. GCW announced on Monday that Moxley will defend his title against EFFY on night one of the two-night PPV, which takes place on August 13th and 14th in in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The updated lineups for the shows, which will air live on FITE TV, are:

GCW Homecoming Part One

* GCW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. EFFY

* Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

* The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont

* Alex Colon vs Rina Yamashita

GCW Homecoming Part Two

* Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green renew their wedding vows

* Charli Evans vs. Cole Radrick

* Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck